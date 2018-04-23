Kym Johnson Gives Birth to Twins With Robert Herjavec

Congratulations are in order! 

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcomed twins on Monday, the Dancing With the Stars pro announced via social media. 

"I never though my heart could feel so full," Kym captioned a black and white photo of the Shark Tank personality holding their newborn son and daughter. "We're so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18." 

This marks Johnson's first go-around with motherhood, while Herjavec has three children from a previous marriage. In late March, the proud parents—who wed in 2016—learned the sexes of their little ones at a surprise baby shower hosted by Carson Kressley

Photos

Celebrity Parents With Twins

And as Kym approached the six-month mark, she reflected on the exciting times ahead in an interview with E! News

"I was so excited. It's a miracle. It's amazing," the Australian beauty shared with us. "Obviously, I am going to have my hands full—definitely for the first three months or so." 

"Being pregnant is such a special experience and I'm truly so excited to be a Mum!" she previously wrote on her website. "It's just so great to see how your body takes over and changes everyday. My advice to any mum-to-be is to stay positive and as stress-free as possible."

Kym added, "I'm so grateful to everyone for their love and support—especially my husband, Robert! I can't wait for this new chapter in our lives."

Enjoy parenthood, you two! 

