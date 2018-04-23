Kym Johnson Gives Birth to Twins With Robert Herjavec

Congratulations are in order!

Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec welcomed twins on Monday, the Dancing With the Stars pro announced via social media.

"I never though my heart could feel so full," Kym captioned a black and white photo of the Shark Tank personality holding their newborn son and daughter. "We're so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18."

This marks Johnson's first go-around with motherhood, while Herjavec has three children from a previous marriage. In late March, the proud parents—who wed in 2016—learned the sexes of their little ones at a surprise baby shower hosted by Carson Kressley.