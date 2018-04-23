Queer Eye's Fab Five Can't Stop Making Friends With Their Famous Fans

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 6:36 PM
Everyone wants a piece of the Fab Five.
Ever since Netflix premiered Queer Eye with Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk and Karamo Brown, fans can't get enough of the group who are transforming lives with their eye for style, culture, cooking and more.
Some of those viewers just so happen to be a few Hollywood stars who have had the opportunity to meet some of the cast. And let's just say they haven't been able to hide their excitement at the encounters.
Just this past weekend, Tan celebrated his birthday with an intimate dinner at Le Turtle in New York. While some cast members were able to attend, other fans noticed Simon Huck and Gigi Hadid enjoying the festivities.
So what other Hollywood stars love the Fab Five? We did some research and compiled some of our favorite encounters in the gallery below.
We may have just found Hollywood's biggest Queer Eye fans. "Omg let's all lean on our left arms #canyoubelieve," Jonathan Van Ness shared on Instagram after meeting the duo.
The Catfish host was able to meet Antoni Porowski at the 10th Annual Shorty Awards at PlayStation Theater in New York City.
"Omg slay me. I just talked about training an amanar w @lauriehernandez_ #igotthis," Jonathan Van Ness revealed on social media after meeting the Olympic athlete.
Article continues below
"What an AMAZINGLY surreal night. A huge thanks to @petedavidson and the cast of @nbcsnl for having us, and for making us feel so welcome," Tan France shared on social media after visiting the set. "Tonight was a night I will never forget."
The stars come out for the Queer Eye crew. When Tan France celebrated his birthday, the supermodel along with Simon Huck celebrated at Le Turtle.
"Lifetime achievement award goes to me meeting @issarae," Jonathan Van Ness shared on Instagram after meeting the A-list actress.
Article continues below
The Saturday Night Live star received a special makeover from style expert Tan France. What came next was a special friendship we can't get enough of.
And while some stars may not be able to express their love in person, social media isn't disappointing.
"Yes I just followed all the queer eye guys," Chrissy Teigen previously shared on Twitter. Sara Bareilles also wrote, "Well, @QueerEye you already know how wonderful you are but I just love your kindness and heart in your work. your generosity brings out the best in people and oh my gosh I just am moved to tears. thank you for the smiles."
See what everyone is talking about by streaming Queer Eye on Netflix now.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
Genius: Picasso Star Antonio Banderas on the Importance of Not Failing the Truth About the Iconic Artist
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!