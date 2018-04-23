Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Kim Kardashian West

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian and BFF Mario Dedivanovic, who doubles as her makeup artist, just shared the cutest makeup tutorial to date.

This afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star officially released her new collection of cream-based eye shadows, in collaboration with Argenis Pinalthe winner of her beauty competition series, Glam Masters. Included in the kit are five shades of shadow sticks: bronze, gold, burgundy, black and turquoise, which retail for $18 individually or $80 for all five on KKWBeauty.com

Demonstrating how easy they are to apply, the KKW owner created a very unique look on Mario that surely made her four-year-old daughter, North West, very proud.

Photos

7 Things You Didn't Know About Kim Kardashian's Beauty Series

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Instagram

"OK you guys, I'm going to do Mario's makeup today using the Argenis pens, because I am the comic queen," she said referring to the name of the golden shade, Comic King, after drawing a large heart on his cheek with Muyor, the burgundy shade.

Prior to the tutorial as she swatched each shade, she told her followers that the black hue, Dramatico, is "really easy for me [to use]" and "you can draw it on like a crayon." So after giving Mario some beauty love with a literal heart, she used her best crayon coloring skills to reshape the pro's mustache.

Then, with the same shadow stick, she drew a thick eyeliner wing and freckles. While we don't recommend this look for your next big outing, you've got to admit, it's pretty adorable.

It reminds us of North's previous attempts to do her own makeup.

In 2015, when North was only 1-year-old, Kim told Elle, "Every night we play, after her bath, in bed, and you know my purse is always kind of by my nightstand, so she always says ‘purse!' So she grabs my purse, and that means she wants my makeup bag, so I give her my makeup bag and it's empty. And if I just turn around for one second, she has my lipstick like all over her face. So I have to give her her own little makeup bag. She's obsessed with makeup and watching me get ready and getting ready herself. She just loves the process, she could not be more ultimately girly-girl."

Now, it's looks like those late night makeup routines are paying off!

RELATED ARTICLE: Beyoncé's Skin Was Lit at Coachella Thanks to Rolling Papers

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Style Collective , Top Stories , Beauty , Life/Style
Latest News
ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Shopping: Sweater Dresses

10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

Irina Shayk Shows off Her New Collection With Ellen Tracy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.