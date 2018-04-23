Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Carrie Underwood has returned to the spotlight after suffering a "hard fall" back in November.

"On Friday night, Carrie Underwood took a hard fall on some steps outside her home," her rep said in a statement to E! News at the time. "While there were no life-threatening injuries, she was taken to the hospital to be treated. She sustained multiple injuries including a broken wrist and some cuts and abrasions from the fall."

The Grammy winner then sent out a tweet to her fans, letting everyone know she had surgery on her wrist and was recovering. She would later tell her fan club that she needed more than 40 stitches on her face after the fall.