George H. W. Bush Is Cracking Jokes From His Hospital Bed

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Apr. 25, 2018 11:55 AM

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

Paul Morse / Office of President George H.W. Bush

UPDATE: "President George H.W. Bush has been moved from the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to a regular patient room, and is expected to continue his recovery there for several more days. He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress," Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted Wednesday. "President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital."

___________________________________________

Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized Sunday, a family spokesperson revealed Monday. "President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," Jim McGrath said. "He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

George H.W.'s wife, former First Lady Barbara Bush, died last week at age 92. "I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact. But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we know life will go on—as she would have it," the president said in a statement. "So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

Inside Barbara Bush and George H.W. Bush's Epic Love Story

The 93-year-old was last photographed at Barbara's funeral, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President (and son) George W. Bush, former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady Hillary Clinton.

George H.W.'s chief of staff, Jean Becker, previously tweeted that he was "broken-hearted to lose his beloved Barbara, his wife of 73 years. He held her hand all day today and was at her side when [she] left this good earth." While it is understandably a "very challenging time" for the 41st president, she also tweeted "it will not surprise all of you who know and love him that he also is being stoic and strong and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family. He is determined to be there for them as well." He also "appreciates all the well wishes and support."

A longtime literacy advocate, Barbara died at the age of 93. She is succeeded by her husband, her brother, five children (and their spouses), 17 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

(Originally published on Monday, Apr. 23, 2018, at 4:00 p.m. PDT.)

