Why the Royal Baby's Name Hasn't Been Revealed Yet

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 2:58 PM

Kate Middleton and Prince William have left the hospital and are back at home following the birth of their third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy on Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," the tweet read Monday. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

After the baby's arrival was announced to the world, William brought their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the hospital to meet their baby brother.

Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Prince William: It's a Boy!

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

After the trio had met, William and Kate introduced their new baby boy to the world when they stepped outside of the hospital with the newborn child.

As the day comes to an end, we still don't know the name of the new prince.

"You'll find out soon enough," William was heard saying as he left the hospital Monday.

So why hasn't the announcement been made yet? Well, it could be because the couple wants to tell their family and friends the baby's name first before announcing it to the world.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Introduce Royal Baby No. 3: See the First Photos of Their Son

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter shared with Town & Country, "The reasoning is perhaps two fold. On one hand there's a desire to inform the families before a public declaration is made and any new parent appreciates having a little private time to get to know their new addition before the onslaught of announcements."

She continued, "Royals, however, also have to consider the great responsibility in naming a new member of the family and I expect they want to be a hundred percent certain of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby's place in history."

When Kate gave birth to Princess Charlotte back in 2015, the baby's name wasn't revealed until two days after her arrival. That's the same amount of time the royals took to announce the name of Prince George back in 2013.

Kate gave birth to George on Monday, July 22, 2013, the name announcement followed on Wednesday, July 24.

What do you think William and Kate will name their baby boy?



