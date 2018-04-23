Pregnant Joanna Gaines Celebrates 40th Birthday With Family-Filled Surprise Party

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 2:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Turning 40 is just full of surprises.

Just a few short days after celebrating her birthday, Joanna Gaines received an unexpected party with her closest family and friends.

In a series of Instagram photos, the Fixer Upper star shared just a few of the special memories from the big day.

"When your friends surprise you with lots of balloons, cake and yummy food and you step into your forties filled with gratitude for what has been and hope for what's to come," she wrote on social media. "Here's to improving with age! #thisis40 #magnoliatable."

Guests including Chip Gaines enjoyed an afternoon of great company and a special menu for the intimate gathering. And based off of photos alone, we may have a bit of FOMO.

Photos

Celebrity Birthday Bashes!

On the designer's actual birthday, Joanna took to Instagram and revealed how she was celebrating.

"This is 40. And I like it... #pregnantandforty #anddoughnuts," she wrote while enjoying breakfast in her home.

And to say the next 12 months are going to be special may just be a huge understatement. In addition to welcoming her fifth child, the HGTV star continues to grow her empire.

In addition to starring in Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, the proud mom will release her new cookbook titled Magnolia Table—featuring a whopping 125 classic recipes—tomorrow.

And just because Fixer Upper has come to an end, that doesn't mean this beloved family is slowing down.

"If you would have told me that I'd end this season of the show pregnant with our fifth baby, I would've laughed," she previously shared. "Like the entire Fixer Upper opportunity as a whole, life has a way of surprising us. With our little ones getting bigger, we had this gut feeling that it was time to step back and focus on them and our businesses here in Waco, Texas. And although that's why we thought we decided to step away from the show, we now realize with this little one on the way that there was a bigger plan in place for us all along."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Joanna Gaines , Fixer Upper , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Billie Lourd, Dodgers

These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Charmed

Charmed Celebrates Halloween, But Why Is Most of the Cast Not So Into the Holiday?

Charlize Theron, Megyn Kelly

See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Movie

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Leah Jenner Officially Files for Divorce From Brandon Jenner

Spooky Movies to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.