Pregnant Joanna Gaines Celebrates 40th Birthday With Family-Filled Surprise Party

Turning 40 is just full of surprises.

Just a few short days after celebrating her birthday, Joanna Gaines received an unexpected party with her closest family and friends.

In a series of Instagram photos, the Fixer Upper star shared just a few of the special memories from the big day.

"When your friends surprise you with lots of balloons, cake and yummy food and you step into your forties filled with gratitude for what has been and hope for what's to come," she wrote on social media. "Here's to improving with age! #thisis40 #magnoliatable."

Guests including Chip Gaines enjoyed an afternoon of great company and a special menu for the intimate gathering. And based off of photos alone, we may have a bit of FOMO.