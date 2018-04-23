Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent Reveals Her Dad Has Died in Heartbreaking Message

Lala Kent is mourning the loss of her father today.

The Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram on Monday to share the heartbreaking news that her dad has passed away.

"Rest in paradise, my sweet dad," Lala wrote. "The world seems to be spinning much slower. I've never felt so lost. I've never felt so sad. My world has crumbled."

Along with the message to her dad, Lala shared a video of her family in which they were having fun with filters on social media. The Bravo star, who grew up in Salt Lake City, has opened up in the past about how close she is with her family.