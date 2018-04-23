Avicii's Family Breaks Their Silence on DJ's Shocking Death

Avicii's loved ones appreciate the outpouring of support they've felt in the wake of his death.

Three days after the Swedish DJ (whose real name was Tim Bergling) was found dead at the age of 28, his family released the following statement to E! News on Monday.

"We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim's music and have precious memories of his songs," it read. "Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world."

The family's statement concluded, "We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family"