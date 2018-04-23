How Baby No. 3 Fits Into England's Royal Family Tree

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:20 PM

Welcome to the world littlest prince!

How did Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal baby no. 3, who was born earlier today, get his impressive lineage? Well, it all goes back to Queen Victoria...

Queen Victoria married Prince Albert on Feb. 10, 1840. They were first cousins and had nine children. They were married until the Prince Consort died at the age of 42 on Dec. 14, 1861. Victoria wore black until her death in 1901.

Together they had Victoria, German Empress, King Edward VII, Alice, Grand Duchess of Hesse, Alfred, Duke of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Helena, Princess Christian of Schleswig-Holstein, Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyll, Prince Arthur, Duke of Connaught and Strathearn, Prince Leopold, Duke of Albany, Beatrice, Princess Henry of Battenberg.

Of those children, Edward VII went on to be the king from Jan. 22, 1901 until his death on May 6, 1910. He was married to Alexandra of Denmark. They had Prince Albert Victor, Duke of Clarence, George V, Louise, Princess Royal, Princess Victoria, Maud, Queen of Norway, Prince Alexander John of Wales.

King George V ruled from May 6, 1910 to Jan. 20, 1936 and was married to Mary of Teck. The royals had six children together: Edward VIII, George VI, Mary, Princess Royal, Prince Henry, Duke of Gloucester, Prince George, Duke of Kent, Prince John.

Edward VIII was briefly monarch from Jan. 20 1936 to Dec. 11, 1936.  In one of the most controversial moves in the history of the monarchy, Edward abdicated the crown to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

His brother George VI ruled from Dec. 11, 1936 to Aug. 15, 1947 when he died. The unlikely king wed Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, and the duo had daughters Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon.

Photos

Royal Baby No. 3 Shares a Birthday With All of These Famous People

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II then went on to marry Philip Mountbatten in 1947. The royal couple had four children: Charles, the Prince of Wales; Prince Edward of Wessex; Ann, Princess Royal; and Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

In 1986, Andrew married Sarah Ferguson, whom he later divorced in 1996. The two had daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie who is engaged to Jack Brooksbank.

In 1999, Prince Edward wed Sophie Rhys-Jones, who had children Lady Louise and James.

Princess Ann first married Mark Phillips, with whom she had daughter Zara Phillips and son Peter Phillips, and then wed Timothy Laurence

And who could forget Prince Charles marriage to Diana Spencer, who became Princess Diana? The drama-filled marriage was ill-fated, only lasting 15 years. However, the twosome had Prince Harry and Prince William, who wed Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, on April 29, 2011. William and Kate also have Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. 

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has finally found love and is engaged to Meghan Markle. The two are set to wed on May 19.

The royal branches are growing! 

