Paris Jackson Blasts Family Members Who Think She's ''About to Die''

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Paris Jackson, 2018 Evening To Foster Dreams Gala

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Paris Jackson is biting back!

The daughter of Michael Jackson took to Instagram Stories to put family members, who are concerned for her well-being, on blast following Page Six's article entitled "The Jacksons are fearing for Paris' life."

On Monday, the celeb heir, who was outfitted in lip-shaped sunnies and a colorful shirt, said to the camera, "So apparently people think I’m about to die.

The 20-year-old, who was in her car with a friend in the video, then said, "My therapist texted me about it laughing though, so that’s good."

The unhappy "It girl" then spoke to the "So I guess to the family members that are talking to all of these news outlets saying they’re worried for me: When is the last time you called me? Prince [Jackson] isn’t worried. Why? Because we talk all the time. We hang out. If you’re worried about me, call me."

Earlier this month, Paris celebrated her 20th birthday with Paris Hilton and Chris Brown.

Photos

Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Chris Brown, Paris Jackson's 20th Birthday Party

Startraksphoto.com/Michael Simon

In March, Jackson shared an Instagram video of herself walking along the ledge of a skyscraper in New York City. The video, which is no longer on her social media, was captioned, "I almost died."

Page Six is reporting that family members are likening the video to the time that Michael infamously dangled brother "Blanket" outside of a hotel balcony in 2002.

The outlet reports that a relative said, "But this is worse than that because I still think Michael had control of Blanket and they weren’t nearly as high up as Paris is in this video. She’s lost it. She really has."

The outlet also reports that family members are worried that Paris, who told Rolling Stone in 2017 that she tried to commit suicide "multiple times," her last one being in 2013 when she tried to kill herself at the age of 15. Jackson was subsequently hospitalized.

The article also says that her family is concerned due to her relationship with rumored new girlfriend Cara Delevigne, whom she has been spotted kissing.

The relative told the outlet, "Paris feels free, crazy and uninhibited around her female companions. It just feels right."

“Michael would have wanted her to be happy," the relative also said. "If Cara or whoever it might be makes her happy and complete, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about."

Jackson and Delevingne were first pictured hanging out together at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. In February, they were photographed walking together in London, where Delevingne made her return to the runway. At the time, Jackson posted on Instagram photos of her hanging out with friends, including the bisexual model, writing, "So f--king happy I got to see my favorites, can't wait to come back again soon ♥️."

Neither Paris nor Cara have commented on the rumored relationship.

Paris last dated Michael Snoddy. The two broke up in 2017 after a year together.

 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Jackson , Top Stories , Apple News , Michael Jackson ,
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Summer Friday

Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

President George H. W. Bush Hospitalized for Blood Infection

Sex And The City Movie, Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall: "There Is No Catfight"

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Why the Royal Baby's Name Hasn't Been Revealed Yet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.