The West Wing's Dulé Hill Marries Jazmyn Simon

Dulé Hill is a married man!

The actor, known for his roles on The West Wing and Psych, married longtime girlfriend Jazmyn Simon. The newly minted husband and wife shared the news via social media on Monday.

Dulé wrote alongside a photo from their wedding day, "If I could speak all the languages of all the lands throughout the world, I still would not be able to find the words to express the fullness of my love for you @JazmynSimon. #SimonSaysHill ...No... #SimonSAIDHill"

"Eternal love for you," the Ballerz actress added in her own Instagram post.

The bride dressed to impress in a BERTA gown, Charlotte Olympia shoes and jewelry by Maria Elena, while Hill wore Ralph Lauren and Jimmy Choo, People reports.