Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes Set to Perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Nikki Levy | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
2018 Billboard Awards, Performers

DCP

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards just got more star power!

Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes are set to take the stage at the annual award ceremony. The young superstars are the first round of performers to be announced and they'll be tough acts to follow!

Camila is a four-time Billboard Music Award nominee this year, including a nod for Top New Artist, Dua is marking her first performance on an award show in the U.S. and Shawn has two number one albums on the Billboard 200 chart. 

The three hour telecast will feature performances from this year's hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzz-worthy moments that celebrate 60 years of the Billboard Hot 100!

Photos

Billboard Music Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Camila Cabello, 2017 Billboard Music Awards, Show

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The award show is known for spotlighting music's biggest names and this year is no different!

Kelly Clarkson was announced as the host of this year's ceremony last week and the full list of nominees came shortly after. 

Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran tie for the most nominations this year with 15 each.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET by NBC. Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Billboard Music Awards , Shawn Mendes , Camila Cabello , Music , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Tina Knowles Lawson, Beyonce, Katie Holmes, Coachella

Sorry, Beyoncé! Tina Knowles Had More Fun at Coachella Weekend 2 Than Anyone Else

J Balvin

J Balvin Announces North American Vibras Tour

Avril Lavigne, Race To Erase MS Gala

Avril Lavigne Talks New Album in First Red Carpet Appearance in 2 Years

Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Coachella

Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child Again and Debuts New Looks at 2nd Coachella Show

Avril Lavigne Talks Lyme Disease at Race to Erase MS Gala

Ariana Grande, Coachella, 2018

Ariana Grande Gives Surprise Performance at Coachella Amid Comeback

VH1 Divas Live, 1998, Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Carole King

VH1 Divas Live at 20: A Look Back at the Major Music Moment That Almost Never Happened

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.