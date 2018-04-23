Watch Beyoncé and Solange Take a Tumble at Coachella

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Solange, Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé and Solange took a tumble while on stage together at Coachella over the weekend.

On Saturday, the superstar "Formation" singer returned to the Coachella stage for the second weekend in a row. During her set, Bey was joined on stage by a number of artists, including husband Jay-Z, as well as J Balvin. She also had a Destiny's Child reunion once again with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

But it's Bey's performance with sister Solange that has everyone buzzing! The duo was dancing to "Get Me Bodied" when Beyoncé attempted to pick up Solange, but the lift didn't go quite as planned.

Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child Again and Debuts New Looks at 2nd Coachella Show

Video footage captured by Twitter user Aggi Ashagre (@agerenesh) shows the duo falling on the stage together after the lift attempt. But the duo flawlessly turned the fall into a part of their dance, and after they hit the ground they kicked their feet up into the air.

They then laughed it off as they stood up and returned to their performance without missing a beat.

Take a look at the video above to see Beyoncé and Solange take a tumble!

What was your favorite moment from Bey's Coachella performances? Sound off in the comments!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Solange Knowles , Coachella , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Billie Lourd, Dodgers

These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Charmed

Charmed Celebrates Halloween, But Why Is Most of the Cast Not So Into the Holiday?

Charlize Theron, Megyn Kelly

See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Movie

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Leah Jenner Officially Files for Divorce From Brandon Jenner

Spooky Movies to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.