Kendra Wilkinson Mourns the Death of Her Dog Martini

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 1:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kendra Wilkinson's dog, Martini, has died.

The reality star took to Instagram on Monday to announce the passing of her furry friend.

"Martini has been by my side for 16 years," the former Playboy playmate captioned a series of photos on Instagram. "We will miss her. This is one dog that has seen n been through it all. Lol from San Diego to the playboy mansion to the east coast to Calabasas. I can say she lived her best life. #ripMartini."

Kendra also shared her heartache on Twitter. 

"I keep hearing her footsteps but she's not there," Wilkinson tweeted.

She even shared a story about one of Martini's animal friends.

"Martini became friends with a black crow these last couple weeks," she tweeted. "Crow would come n sit n they'd stare for a long time. Crow comes today looking for her n leaves."

Kendra Wilkinson Fires Back at Mommy Shamers: I Make My Sacrifices

Kendra also shared a selfie on Instagram and captioned it "I hate 2018."

 

Kendra Wilkinson

Instagram

It certainly has been a tough year for the Kendra on Top star.

Earlier this month, Kendra filed for divorce from Hank Baskett. The two were married for almost nine years and share two children together: son Hank Baskett IV, 8, and daughter Alijah Mary Baskett, 3. 

 

Sadly, this isn't the only pet death Kendra has mourned. In 2016, her dog Raskal passed away.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett , Pets , Death , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Billie Lourd, Dodgers

These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Charmed

Charmed Celebrates Halloween, But Why Is Most of the Cast Not So Into the Holiday?

Charlize Theron, Megyn Kelly

See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Movie

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Leah Jenner Officially Files for Divorce From Brandon Jenner

Spooky Movies to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.