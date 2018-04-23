Queen Elizabeth Goes Horseback Riding as Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Royal Baby

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 12:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Queen Elizabeth, Estimate

REUTERS/Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated the arrival of her sixth great-grandchild with a trot around Windsor Castle!

The British monarch was spotted horseback riding on Monday morning while awaiting the wonderful news regarding the arrival of Prince Williamand Kate Middleton's third child togetherThe Daily Mail published photos of Queen Elizabeth on the grounds enjoying a ride on her beloved pony, Carltonlima Emma. 

Hours ago, Kensington Palace announced the Duchess of Cambridge had given birth to a baby boy weighing 8 lbs., 7 oz. "The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the new," the palace shared further. 

Photos

Kate Middleton's Third Pregnancy Style

Shortly after royal baby No. 3's birth, Prince William made a brief departure from St. Mary's Hospital in London to pick up Prince George and Princess Charlottefor a proper introduction with their little brother. The new parents later emerged for a photo opp with their newborn son, whose name has not been announced.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

William told reporters he and Kate were "delighted" and "very happy" with the newest member of the royal family, but joked it's "thrice the worry now." 

The newborn prince is fifth in line to the throne, following his grandfather Prince Charles, father William, brother George, and sister Charlotte.

For now, the royal family is resting at home in Kensington Palace. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all staff at the hospital for the care and treatment they have received. They would also like to thank everyone for their warm wishes," a spokesperson for the palace announced. 

We can't wait to see Queen Elizabeth bonding with her new great-grandson! Perhaps riding lessons are in his future? 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Queen Elizabeth II , Royal Baby , Royals , Pregnancies , Babies , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Billie Lourd, Dodgers

These Celebrity Sightings at the 2018 World Series Are a Total Home Run

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Jenna Dewan Files for Divorce From Channing Tatum

Charmed

Charmed Celebrates Halloween, But Why Is Most of the Cast Not So Into the Holiday?

Charlize Theron, Megyn Kelly

See Charlize Theron as Megyn Kelly in First Look at Roger Ailes Movie

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

Brandon Jenner, Leah Jenner

Leah Jenner Officially Files for Divorce From Brandon Jenner

Spooky Movies to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.