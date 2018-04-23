Beyoncé's Skin Was Lit at Coachella Thanks to Rolling Papers

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 12:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Beyonce Knowles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé has rolling papers in her bag—swag!

Over the weekend, the history-making star gave new life to her Coachella performance, reasserting the festival's new name, Beychella. And, while the entire performance will give you enough empowerment and energy to actually run the world, Queen Bey and her longtime makeup artist Sir John revealed a makeup hack that will have you high on your own flawlessness. 

After applying Dermablend Quick Fix Concealer SPF 30 under the singer's eyes, the beauty expert used cigarette rolling papers to blot prior to setting it with powder, a hack that he learned after years of working on concert tours.

"If you apply [the powder] before blotting, you'll just push the oil right into your pores," he told Vogue in very close timing to the smoker's holiday, 4-20.

Photos

Fun Beauty Products to Wear to Coachella and Beyond

Rolling papers are commonly made with lightweight materials, such as flax, hemp and rice straw, which will soak up the sebum on the skin, so it makes sense to use them in lieu of makeup blotting papers. The only major difference between rolling papers and blotting papers is the use of salicylic acid and minerals, which beauty companies add to prevent acne.

However, if you happen to be a music festival where rolling papers and sweat are frequent, grabbing one to occasionally dab your face isn't a bad idea. Or, if you're at the gas station on a hot, summer day, purchasing the $3 product is a quick solution to a more matte complexion.

ESC: Beyonce Knowles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Sir John also recommended skipping moisturizer on hot days: "When it's hot, an emollient moisturizer is going to lift off your foundation," he shared.

Instead, he applied L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro Primer instead, which retails for around $11. Then, he moved on light concealer for a "refreshed and youthful" look.

Will you add rolling papers to your beauty bag? Tell us below! 

RELATED ARTICLE: The Surprising Place Olivia Wilde Wears Cannabis Oil

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Must-Do Mondays , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Beauty , Coachella , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney's $18,000 Coat Collection Will Make You Actually Excited for Winter

ESC: Bridal Predictions, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra May Wear This Bridal Gown to Her Wedding

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Answer Holiday Wishes With a Purse Collection at Walmart

ESC: Best Dressed, Amber Heard

Amber Heard Channels Dark Romance and More Best Dressed Stars

ESC: Camila Cabello

This Is How Camila Cabello's Makeup Artist Covers Acne on the Red Carpet

Shopping: Sweater Dresses

10 High Quality Sweater Dresses Under $100

Irina Shayk Shows off Her New Collection With Ellen Tracy

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.