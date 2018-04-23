Beyoncé's Skin Was Lit at Coachella Thanks to Rolling Papers

Beyoncé has rolling papers in her bag—swag!

Over the weekend, the history-making star gave new life to her Coachella performance, reasserting the festival's new name, Beychella. And, while the entire performance will give you enough empowerment and energy to actually run the world, Queen Bey and her longtime makeup artist Sir John revealed a makeup hack that will have you high on your own flawlessness.

After applying Dermablend Quick Fix Concealer SPF 30 under the singer's eyes, the beauty expert used cigarette rolling papers to blot prior to setting it with powder, a hack that he learned after years of working on concert tours.

"If you apply [the powder] before blotting, you'll just push the oil right into your pores," he told Vogue in very close timing to the smoker's holiday, 4-20.