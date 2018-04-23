The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss on a Subversive Season 2 and Unwinding With Real Housewives

The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss unwinds from her days in Gilead dealing with Commander's wives with Real Housewives. The Emmy-winning actress told E! News' Sibley Scoles all about the upcoming season and how she sheds her Offred character after a long day of filming.

"I have like three hours from the time I wrap to the time I need to be in bed…I need to get out of my costume, I need to have my cocktail, I need to get home and eat my little dinner by myself, catch up on whatever TV show I'm watching and then I need to get to bed…There's no time for feeling sorry for oneself. I need to get to sleep because I've got to get up early next morning and get to work," Moss said.