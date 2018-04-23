Here's Proof That Cara Delevingne May Already Know Kate Middleton's Baby Name

Paging Cara Delevingne: We really need your skills right about now.

In case you missed the big news, Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed their third child into the world Monday.

And while fans are already trying to guess the name of the royal family's youngest family member, we think a supermodel may be able to help.

For the Duchess of Cambridge's first two pregnancies, Cara has had incredible luck with predicting names.

Back in 2013, the U.K. native expressed her congratulations to the couple. At the same time, she threw in her guess before the baby's name was officially announced.