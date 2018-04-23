Pregnant Pippa Middleton Heads to the Gym as Kate Middleton Welcomes Baby No. 3

Pippa Middleton is starting her pregnancy on a healthy note.

The younger sister of Kate Middleton was photographed walking to the gym in London on Monday.

Pippa looked ready for spring in a periwinkle coat and white trousers. She accessorized her look with aviators and a black bag.

Yesterday, The Sun on Sunday reported Pippa is pregnant with her first child. The family has not formally commented on the reports. Pippa and her husband James Matthews tied the knot last May.

The Middleton family certainly is growing. Kate gave birth to her third child, a baby boy, on April 23. Kensington Palace announced the news on Twitter.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," the Palace tweeted. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."