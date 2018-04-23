Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Welcome Baby Girl Tiana

Dwayne Johnson is a dad again—and even more outnumbered by girls!

The 45-year-old star shared on social media Monday that his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, recently gave birth to a baby girl named Tiana. E! News has learned Tiana was born on Tuesday, April 17. This is the couple's second daughter together and his third overall.

"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," the actor captioned the sweet post with his baby girl. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."

"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he continued. "Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."