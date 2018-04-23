Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian Welcome Baby Girl Tiana

by Corinne Heller | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 10:58 AM
Dwayne Johnson is a dad again—and even more outnumbered by girls!
The 45-year-old star shared on social media Monday that his longtime partner, Lauren Hashian, recently gave birth to a baby girl named Tiana. E! News has learned Tiana was born on Tuesday, April 17. This is the couple's second daughter together and his third overall.
"Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," the actor captioned the sweet post with his baby girl. "Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar."
"I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia's delivery, it's hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he continued. "Word to the wise gentlemen, it's critical to be by your lady's head when she's delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer - watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless."
He went on to write a message to baby Tiana.
"And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia - like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I'll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life," he wrote. "Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol' world, but being your dad will always be the one I'm most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you're gonna love rollin' in daddy's pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan."
Johnson and Hashian, 33, are parents to Jasmine, 2. He also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone, from a past marriage.
Johnson revealed Hashian's most recent pregnancy in December and said they were expecting another baby girl.
"It's a girl. I can't make boys, but I keep trying to—that's the fun part!" Johnson joked earlier this month on The Graham Norton Show in the U.K.
Johnson and Hashian have been together for more than 10 years. The actor told Rolling Stone earlier this month that the two had planned to get married this spring in Hawaii.
"But then we got pregnant," he said. "And Mama don't wanna take wedding pictures with a big belly—Mama wanna look good."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
He said the two did not plan on having another child together but "were talking about it."
"And then all of a sudden I get a text from her with a [picture of a] pregnancy test," he said, joking, "All I did was look at her. 'Guess what. You're pregnant. Baby in you now.'"
Johnson and Hashian also told Rolling Stone that they were thinking about naming their baby girl Tia.
"It's simple, it's Polynesian-ish," Hashian said. "And I feel like she might come out looking like a Tia. I mean, she could come out any which way, because we're complete opposites."
"We were having dinner with Emily Blunt, who I'm getting ready to work with [on Disney's Jungle Cruise], and I said, 'What do you think of Tia?'" Johnson said. "And she went—beat, beat, beat—'No one's gonna f--k with a Tia Johnson.'"
Congratulations to the couple on the baby news!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!