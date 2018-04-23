Prince George's Baby Album: See the Future King of England's Earliest Photos

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child, who was born on July 22, 2013, will celebrate his fifth birthday in July. But before that, let's look back at the adorable boy's baby pics!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted arriving at the hospital on Monday afternoon to meet their new brother. And now that the family has welcomed a new member, we're taking a trip down memory lane to George's earliest years.

The future King of England has a new little sibling to watch out for, a baby brother this time! George's parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on Monday morning.

Prince George is a big brother once again!

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Welcome to Berlin The little prince arrives with his family to Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Germany and Poland in mid-July 2017, just before his fourth birthday.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



2017 Trooping the Colour Parade The little prince looks a bit bored on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte.

Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images



Page Boy The prince is an adorable page boy at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews.

Article continues below

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images



Bubbles, Bubbles Everywhere The prince attends a children's party for military families in Canada with his family.

Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images



O Canada The prince joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and sister Princess Charlotte onboard a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada in October 2016.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images



2016 Trooping the Colour Parade Sporting a white shirt with blue accents, Prince George is joined by his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the the historic event marking the Queen's 90th birthday.

Article continues below

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Airborne Occasion Rocking a set of blue ear protectors, Prince George sits besides his mother in a Squirrel helicopter during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in early July 2016.

Ranald Mackechnie / Kensington Palace



Royal Family Portrait Prince George and his royal family are all smiles in their official family portrait for the country's Royal Mail Stamps.

Kensington Palace



Presidential Visit The little prince sits on a rocking chair in front of his parents and President Barack Obama during the U.S. leader and wife Michelle Obama's first meeting with him, during a dinner at Kensington Palace in April 2016. The two had given him the toy for his first birthday.

Article continues below

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images



Snow Bunnies The little dude shows off rosy cheeks as snowflakes fall around him and his precious family.

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images



Ski Time Prince George enjoyed his first trip to the snow with mom, dad and little sister Charlotte.

AP Photo/Tim Ireland



2015 Trooping the Colour Parade The little prince made his Buckingham Palace balcony debut at the event, which celebrated his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's 89th birthday.

Article continues below

PA Images/Sipa USA



Happy Birthday George appears in an official palace photo for his third birthday.

Rupert Hartley/REX USA



Walking With Mommy Prince George takes a stroll with his mom at Beaufort Polo Club.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Trooping the Colour The royal nanny makes sure George can get a good view through the window of Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below

HRH Duchess of Cambridge



Kiss for Sis Little George affectionately plants a wet one on his little sister Princess Charlotte's forehead.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Holding Mommy's Hand Showing her mama bear instincts, Kate Middleton makes sure her son doesn't fall and tumble down the hill.

Rupert Hartley/REX USA



On Mommy's Lap The super duper cute prince sits on the Duchess of Cambridge's lap after watching some polo.

Article continues below

HRH Duchess of Cambridge



Sibling Love The prince holds his baby sister Princess Charlotte in these official palace portraits taken by mother Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



SIster's Christening The prince leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of his sister Princess Charlotte.

John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images



Royal Christening A celebration fit for a Prince! Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace for their son's christening.

Article continues below

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Visiting His Sister The Duke of Cambridge and his son wave at reporters as they enter St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Kate Middleton had an hour earlier given birth to Princess Charlotte.

John Stillwell/PA Wire



Birthday Boy It was a happy first birthday for Prince George as the family visited the Sensational Butterflies exhibition in London.

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire



Christmas Cheer The royal baby strikes a handsome pose at Kensington Palace in this official royal family Christmas photo.

Article continues below

The Duchess of Cambridge



Schoolboy The prince makes his way into Westacre Montessori School near his family's home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England in January 2016.

Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images



Greetings from Down Under Prince George arrives at Wellington Military Terminal on the first day of his family's official visit to Australia.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Gazing George The royal family ended their overseas visit to Austrailia and New Zealand, but it looks like something from down under caught Prince George 's eyes.

Article continues below

James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images



Ouch! It looks like he's not enjoying his first official overseas trip in New Zealand as he pulls on mom's hair.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images



Away from Home Prince George arrives in Austrailia for his first official overseas trip.

John Stillwell/Press Association



First Steps He's on the move! Prince George takes his first solo steps ahead of his first birthday.

Article continues below

© i-Images, PacificCoastNews.



Sports Fan The royal baby stays close to mum while he watches Prince William and Prince Harry's polo match in London.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Daddy's Boy Prince George and Prince William share a sweet father-son moment at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Furry Friend The cute babe shows his excitement as he meets his bilby namesake at the Taronga Zoo.

Article continues below

Getty Images



Sweet Embrace The adorable tot holds on tight to his mom during a playdate at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.

James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images



Play Time The royal baby has some fun with his toy at the Plunkett's Parent's Group in Wellington, New Zealand.

Government House NZ via Getty Images



Gifts For George Lucky boy! The prince receives a brand-new blue teddy bear upon arrival at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.

Article continues below

Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images



Baby Down Under The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touch down at Wellington Military Terminal with Prince George.

JASON BELL / CAMERA PRESS



Family Photo The happy family of three is all smiles as they pose for a family portrait with their pup Lupo.

JASON BELL /CAMERA PRESS/ REDUX



Christened Kid The immediate royal family gathers round to celebrate the wee heir's christening.

Article continues below

John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images



Adorable in Ivory Both mum and baby wear cream on the occasion of Prince George's christening.

John Stillwell - WPA Pool /Getty Images



Daddy's Boy Prince William holds his son at attention on christening day.

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge



Gone to the Dogs In lieu of an official portrait, Kate and Will hold show off their nearly four-week-old son—and their first "baby," Lupo—in a still royally grand snapshot taken by George's maternal granddad, Michael Middleton.

Article continues below

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge



Family Portrait Kate holds the preciously swaddled 4-week-old in this pic taken by her dad, Michael Middleton, outside the family home in Bucklebury, West Berkshire.

WPA Pool/Getty Images



Registered! Westminster City Council registrar Alison Cathcart holds a copy of the birth register for the little prince, signed by his father and witnessed by a Registrar from Westminster Register Office on August 2, 2013, at Kensington Palace.

Rex/Rex USA/BEImages



Baby's Day Out Prince William and Kate Middleton leave Kensington Palace together with their newborn on July 24, two days after welcoming the Prince. Wonder where the fam is headed?

Article continues below

Tim Rooke/Rex / Rex USA



Royal Debut Kate and Will introduce their royal baby boy, the Prince of Cambridge, to the world for the very first time.

AP Photo/John Stillwell



Royally Adorable Look at that cute face! "He's got her looks, thankfully," Will told reporters.

AP Photo/Yui Mok, PA



Cute Car Seat Will shows off his dad skills while carrying his son in a Britax baby carrier to the car to depart the hospital.