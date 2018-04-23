Prince George's Baby Album: See the Future King of England's Earliest Photos

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 10:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Prince George is a big brother once again!

The future King of England has a new little sibling to watch out for, a baby brother this time! George's parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their third child on Monday morning.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were spotted arriving at the hospital on Monday afternoon to meet their new brother. And now that the family has welcomed a new member, we're taking a trip down memory lane to George's earliest years.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest child, who was born on July 22, 2013, will celebrate his fifth birthday in July. But before that, let's look back at the adorable boy's baby pics!

Photos

Prince George's Cutest Photos

Prince George of Cambridge

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Welcome to Berlin

The little prince arrives with his family to Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Germany and Poland in mid-July 2017, just before his fourth birthday.

Prince George, Trooping the Colour 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

2017 Trooping the Colour Parade

The little prince looks a bit bored on the Buckingham Palace balcony with his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte.

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Wedding

Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images

Page Boy

The prince is an adorable page boy at aunt Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews.

Article continues below

Prince George

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Bubbles, Bubbles Everywhere

The prince attends a children's party for military families in Canada with his family.

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton, Canada

Stephen Lock - Pool/Getty Images

O Canada

The prince joins parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and sister Princess Charlotte onboard a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada in October 2016.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

2016 Trooping the Colour Parade

Sporting a white shirt with blue accents, Prince George is joined by his sister, Princess Charlotte, during the the historic event marking the Queen's 90th birthday. 

Article continues below

Prince George, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Airborne Occasion

Rocking a set of blue ear protectors, Prince George sits besides his mother in a Squirrel helicopter during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo in early July 2016.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince George, Prince William, Royal Mail Stamps

Ranald Mackechnie / Kensington Palace

Royal Family Portrait

Prince George and his royal family are all smiles in their official family portrait for the country's Royal Mail Stamps. 

ESC: Prince George

Kensington Palace

Presidential Visit

The little prince sits on a rocking chair in front of his parents and President Barack Obama during the U.S. leader and wife Michelle Obama's first meeting with him, during a dinner at Kensington Palace in April 2016. The two had given him the toy for his first birthday.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Snow Bunnies

The little dude shows off rosy cheeks as snowflakes fall around him and his precious family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte

JOHN STILLWELL/AFP/Getty Images

Ski Time

Prince George enjoyed his first trip to the snow with mom, dad and little sister Charlotte.

Queen Elizabeth II, Royals, Prince George, Prince William, Ducess of Cambridge, Catherine, Trooping of the Colour

AP Photo/Tim Ireland

2015 Trooping the Colour Parade

The little prince made his Buckingham Palace balcony debut at the event, which celebrated his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's 89th birthday.

Article continues below

Prince George, 3rd Birthday

PA Images/Sipa USA

Happy Birthday

George appears in an official palace photo for his third birthday.

Prince George, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

Rupert Hartley/REX USA

Walking With Mommy

Prince George takes a stroll with his mom at Beaufort Polo Club. 

Prince George of Cambridge

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Trooping the Colour

The royal nanny makes sure George can get a good view through the window of Buckingham Palace.

Article continues below

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Kiss for Sis

Little George affectionately plants a wet one on his little sister Princess Charlotte's forehead. 

Prince George, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Holding Mommy's Hand

Showing her mama bear instincts, Kate Middleton makes sure her son doesn't fall and tumble down the hill. 

Prince George, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge

Rupert Hartley/REX USA

On Mommy's Lap

The super duper cute prince sits on the Duchess of Cambridge's lap after watching some polo. 

Article continues below

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Prince William

HRH Duchess of Cambridge

Sibling Love

The prince holds his baby sister Princess Charlotte in these official palace portraits taken by mother Kate Middleton.

Prince George, Faces

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

SIster's Christening

The prince leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the christening of his sister Princess Charlotte.

Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton

John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images

Royal Christening

A celebration fit for a Prince! Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive at Chapel Royal in St. James's Palace for their son's christening.

Article continues below

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Visiting His Sister

The Duke of Cambridge and his son wave at reporters as they enter St. Mary's Hospital in London, where Kate Middleton had an hour earlier given birth to Princess Charlotte.

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince William

John Stillwell/PA Wire

Birthday Boy

It was a happy first birthday for Prince George as the family visited the Sensational Butterflies exhibition in London.

Prince George

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/PA Wire

Christmas Cheer

The royal baby strikes a handsome pose at Kensington Palace in this official royal family Christmas photo.

Article continues below

Prince George

The Duchess of Cambridge

Schoolboy

The prince makes his way into Westacre Montessori School near his family's home in Anmer Hall in Norfolk, England in January 2016.

Duchess Catherine, Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton

Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images

Greetings from Down Under

Prince George arrives at Wellington Military Terminal on the first day of his family's official visit to Australia.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Gazing George

The royal family ended their overseas visit to Austrailia and New Zealand, but it looks like something from down under caught Prince George 's eyes.

Article continues below

Prince George of Cambridge, Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton

James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images

Ouch!

It looks like he's not enjoying his first official overseas trip in New Zealand as he pulls on mom's hair.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Away from Home

Prince George arrives in Austrailia for his first official overseas trip.

Prince George, Official Portrait

John Stillwell/Press Association

First Steps

He's on the move! Prince George takes his first solo steps ahead of his first birthday.

Article continues below

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Prince George

© i-Images, PacificCoastNews.

Sports Fan

The royal baby stays close to mum while he watches Prince William and Prince Harry's polo match in London.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Daddy's Boy

Prince George and Prince William share a sweet father-son moment at the Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince George

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Furry Friend

The cute babe shows his excitement as he meets his bilby namesake at the Taronga Zoo.

Article continues below

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince William

Getty Images

Sweet Embrace

The adorable tot holds on tight to his mom during a playdate at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.

Prince George of Cambridge

James Whatling-Pool/Getty Images

Play Time

The royal baby has some fun with his toy at the Plunkett's Parent's Group in Wellington, New Zealand.

Prince William, Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton, Prince George

Government House NZ via Getty Images

Gifts For George

Lucky boy! The prince receives a brand-new blue teddy bear upon arrival at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand.

Article continues below

Duchess Catherine, Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton

Anthony Devlin/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images

Baby Down Under

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touch down at Wellington Military Terminal with Prince George.

Prince George, Duchess Catherine, Kate Middleton, Duke William, Prince William, Lupo

JASON BELL / CAMERA PRESS

Family Photo

The happy family of three is all smiles as they pose for a family portrait with their pup Lupo.

Prince George Christening, Official Portrait

JASON BELL /CAMERA PRESS/ REDUX

Christened Kid

The immediate royal family gathers round to celebrate the wee heir's christening.

Article continues below

Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Christening

John Stillwell/PA Wire/Press Association via AP Images

Adorable in Ivory

Both mum and baby wear cream on the occasion of Prince George's christening.

Prince William, Prince George, Kate Middleton

John Stillwell - WPA Pool /Getty Images

Daddy's Boy

Prince William holds his son at attention on christening day.

Prince George, Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge, EMBARGOED 4pm PT

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Gone to the Dogs

In lieu of an official portrait, Kate and Will hold show off their nearly four-week-old son—and their first "baby," Lupo—in a still royally grand snapshot taken by George's maternal granddad, Michael Middleton.

Article continues below

Prince George, Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge, EMBARGOED 4pm PT

TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Family Portrait

Kate holds the preciously swaddled 4-week-old in this pic taken by her dad, Michael Middleton, outside the family home in Bucklebury, West Berkshire.

Prince George

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Registered!

Westminster City Council registrar Alison Cathcart holds a copy of the birth register for the little prince, signed by his father and witnessed by a Registrar from Westminster Register Office on August 2, 2013, at Kensington Palace.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Catherine Duchess Of Cambridge

Rex/Rex USA/BEImages

Baby's Day Out

Prince William and Kate Middleton leave Kensington Palace together with their newborn on July 24, two days after welcoming the Prince. Wonder where the fam is headed?

Article continues below

Royal Baby, Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William

Tim Rooke/Rex / Rex USA

Royal Debut

Kate and Will introduce their royal baby boy, the Prince of Cambridge, to the world for the very first time.

Duchess of Cambridge, Prince of Cambridge, Prince William, Royal Baby, Kate Middleton

AP Photo/John Stillwell

Royally Adorable

Look at that cute face! "He's got her looks, thankfully," Will told reporters.

Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

AP Photo/Yui Mok, PA

Cute Car Seat

Will shows off his dad skills while carrying his son in a Britax baby carrier to the car to depart the hospital.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Prince George's Cutest Photos

The royal baby's name has yet to be announced! Let us know what you think the couple will name their baby boy in the comments!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince George , Royals , Royal Baby , VG , Top Stories
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Summer Friday

Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

President George H. W. Bush Hospitalized for Blood Infection

Sex And The City Movie, Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall: "There Is No Catfight"

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Why the Royal Baby's Name Hasn't Been Revealed Yet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.