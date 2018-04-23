Sorry, Beyoncé! Tina Knowles Had More Fun at Coachella Weekend 2 Than Anyone Else

This year's Coachella might've been dubbed Beychella, but it was Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles Lawson who really won weekend two of the music festival.

Yes, Beyoncé killed it both weekends by reuniting with Destiny's Child and giving unforgettable headlining performances alongside hubby Jay-Z and sister Solange Knowles. But miss Tina was definitely living her best life this past weekend while hanging out with some Hollywood elite. So who did Tina spend time with you ask?

Well, for starters, Oscar winner Octavia Spencer. "We had a ball at Coachella tonight. We danced and sang and did. The Naomi Campbell walk @octaviaspencer," Lawson wrote alongside a sweet photo of her and Spencer in the VIP area.