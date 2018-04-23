Jessica Williams Reveals Her Fantastic Beasts Role With a Little Help From J.K. Rowling

Jessica Williams took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal her character in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

Dining with J.K. Rowling during the intermission of the play Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, The Daily Show alumna revealed she's playing Professor Eulalie (Lally) Hicks of Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Rowling also tweeted the news.

Still, fans will have to wait a little longer until they see Williams fully shine in the role. On Sunday, Rowling tweeted that fans will "only see a HINT of Lally in Fantastic Beasts 2."

"Her true glory is revealed in FB3," the author tweeted.