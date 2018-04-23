Anthony Hopkins Startles Fans With Erratic Viral Video

It seems Sir Anthony Hopkins just needed to let loose.

The 80-year-old Oscar winner caught fans attention over the weekend when he shared a peculiar video of himself moving wildly to fast-paced music pulsing in the background with an eery grin on his face. The erratic 32-second clip has since gone viral, with millions of views, thousands of comments and more than 50,000 retweets.

Hopkins offered little explanation for the video other than the caption, which read, "This is what happens when you're all work and no play..."

The digital reaction to the clip has been mixed, with some fans expressing concern while others praised it.