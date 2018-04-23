J Balvin Announces North American Vibras Tour

  • By
    &

by Diana Marti | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 8:25 AM

J Balvin

Instagram.com/orliarias

Are you ready, J Balvin fans?

The singer might be coming to a city near you starting this fall. 

This morning, the 32-year-old star announced that he will be kicking off his North American Vibras Tour powered by Buchanan's Whisky as of September 19 in Fresno, California and will wrap up the tour on October 28 in Miami.

The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that his highly-anticipated album Vibras will be released May 25, and is available for presale now.  

Balvin will be heading on the 27-date tour produced by Live Nation and visiting spots like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston and more. 

Photos

Justin Timberlake: Man of the Woods Tour

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 27 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com. 

Wed 19-Sep Fresno, CA Selland Arena

Thu 20-Sep Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Fri 21-Sep San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

Sun 23-Sep Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Wed 26-Sep Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Fri 28-Sep Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center

Sat 29-Sep Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Sun 30-Sep El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center

Wed 3-Oct Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Arena

Thu 4-Oct Houston, TX Smart Financial Center

Fri 5-Oct Dallas, TX The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat 6-Oct Edinburgh, TX Bert Ogden Arena

Sun 7-Oct San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum

Wed 10-Oct Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Thu 11-Oct Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center

Fri 12-Oct Chicago, IL Allstate Arena

Sat 13-Oct Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Sun 14-Oct Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Thu 18-Oct Boston, MA Agannis Arena

Fri 19-Oct Reading, PA Santander Arena

Sat 20-Oct Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sun 21-Oct Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena

Wed 24-Oct Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Thu 25-Oct Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium

Fri 26-Oct Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center

Sat 27-Oct Tampa, FL USF

Sun Dome Sun 28-Oct Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Cardi B, J Balvin, Ricky Martin and More to Perform at 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The Colombian star had a big weekend at Coachella with a performance on Saturday night with Beyoncé as they sang their hit "Mi Gente" for the first time live together. Then yesterday, he hit up the Coachella stage again, but this time he joined friend Bad Bunny and Cardi B and for the first time the three performed their chart-topping track, "I Like It." 

If you missed the performance on the Coachella live stream, you might still be in luck. Seeing as Cardi, Bad Bunny and Balvin are all confirmed to perform this Thursday at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, a live performance of their infectious new song doesn't seem like such a far-fetched idea. 

Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, QuavoRicky Martin and many other names were announced for the star-studded lineup

The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 26 at 7 PM from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

TAGS/ J Balvin , Apple News , Music , Latin , Top Stories
