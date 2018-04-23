J Balvin Announces North American Vibras Tour

Instagram.com/orliarias
Are you ready, J Balvin fans?
The singer might be coming to a city near you starting this fall.
This morning, the 32-year-old star announced that he will be kicking off his North American Vibras Tour powered by Buchanan's Whisky as of September 19 in Fresno, California and will wrap up the tour on October 28 in Miami.
The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that his highly-anticipated album Vibras will be released May 25, and is available for presale now.
Balvin will be heading on the 27-date tour produced by Live Nation and visiting spots like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston and more.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, April 27 at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com.
Wed 19-Sep Fresno, CA Selland Arena
Thu 20-Sep Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Fri 21-Sep San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
Sun 23-Sep Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Wed 26-Sep Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Fri 28-Sep Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sat 29-Sep Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre
Sun 30-Sep El Paso, TX Don Haskins Center
Wed 3-Oct Laredo, TX Laredo Energy Arena
Thu 4-Oct Houston, TX Smart Financial Center
Fri 5-Oct Dallas, TX The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat 6-Oct Edinburgh, TX Bert Ogden Arena
Sun 7-Oct San Antonio, TX Freeman Coliseum
Wed 10-Oct Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Thu 11-Oct Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center
Fri 12-Oct Chicago, IL Allstate Arena
Sat 13-Oct Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sun 14-Oct Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Thu 18-Oct Boston, MA Agannis Arena
Fri 19-Oct Reading, PA Santander Arena
Sat 20-Oct Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sun 21-Oct Fairfax, VA EagleBank Arena
Wed 24-Oct Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Thu 25-Oct Nashville, TN Municipal Auditorium
Fri 26-Oct Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Center
Sat 27-Oct Tampa, FL USF
Sun Dome Sun 28-Oct Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
The Colombian star had a big weekend at Coachella with a performance on Saturday night with Beyoncé as they sang their hit "Mi Gente" for the first time live together. Then yesterday, he hit up the Coachella stage again, but this time he joined friend Bad Bunny and Cardi B and for the first time the three performed their chart-topping track, "I Like It."
If you missed the performance on the Coachella live stream, you might still be in luck. Seeing as Cardi, Bad Bunny and Balvin are all confirmed to perform this Thursday at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, a live performance of their infectious new song doesn't seem like such a far-fetched idea.
Jennifer Lopez, Maluma, Quavo, Ricky Martin and many other names were announced for the star-studded lineup.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 26 at 7 PM from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.