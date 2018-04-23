J Balvin Announces North American Vibras Tour

Are you ready, J Balvin fans?

The singer might be coming to a city near you starting this fall.

This morning, the 32-year-old star announced that he will be kicking off his North American Vibras Tour powered by Buchanan's Whisky as of September 19 in Fresno, California and will wrap up the tour on October 28 in Miami.

The news comes on the heels of the recent announcement that his highly-anticipated album Vibras will be released May 25, and is available for presale now.

Balvin will be heading on the 27-date tour produced by Live Nation and visiting spots like Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Chicago, Las Vegas, Houston and more.