Prince William and Kate Middleton Welcome Baby No. 3: See the Royal Couple as Kids

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 7:41 AM
Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed their third child together!
The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to a baby boy Monday. The couple's third child, whose name has yet to be announced, joins siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the royal family.
Now that the baby has arrived, we're celebrating by looking back at William and Kate's childhood pictures! The cute pictures show the adorable duo in their younger years, spending time with family and smiling for the camera.
Take a look at the super sweet baby pics of William and Kate below!
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Born June 21, 1982, Prince William is photographed at Kensington Palace as a bright-eyed 7-month-old.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Little 10-month-old Wills practices his standing with Princess Diana on the grounds of Government House in Auckland, New Zealand.
The Middleton Family
Kate, age 3 in this photo, enjoys a family holiday in England's Lake District. The future royal already shows her courageous spirit as she climbs a rock in her brightly colored jumper and pigtails.
Article continues below
David Levenson/Getty Images
Prince Charles and Princess Diana lovingly look on as 18-month-old William explores the gardens at Kensington Palace.
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
Of course Prince William had photo calls growing up! This one happens to be for his second birthday where looked extra adorable playing with a ball in the gardens of Kensington Palace.
The Middleton Family
The 4-year-old duchess poses with her father Michael and sister Pippa in Jerash, Jordan. The Middletons lived nearby in Amman for several years where Michael worked as a manager for British Airways.
Article continues below
Tim Graham/Getty Images
4-year-old William dons full Parachute Regiment regalia at Prince Charles' country home Highgrove House in 1986.
The Middleton Family
Sun-kissed and 5-years-old, the young duchess smiles sweetly (or mischievously?) for the camera back home in the U.K.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
William, age 7, and Harry, age 5, look like such little gentlemen at Kensington Palace in 1989.
Article continues below
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Every royal has to learn to ski, a tradition they still keep up today. Here, 9-year-old Prince William braves the slopes in Lech, Austria, in 1991.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?