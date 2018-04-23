Melissa McCarthy Shares Valuable Money Advice for Young Women

Learn from Melissa McCarthy's mistakes.

Today, she's one of the most bankable actresses in Hollywood. But 27 years ago, McCarthy could barely pay her bills. "When I moved to New York at 20, I wish I did not discover that you can just get credit cards," the Life of the Party actress says in the May issue of Glamour (on newsstands May 1). "I had a friend—Brian Atwood, the shoe designer—and I remember him saying, 'What are you going to do, walk around New York in cheap shoes? You go to Bergdorf.'" McCarthy, who grew up in Illinois, didn't know any better. "Brian, I really blame you. I couldn't afford anything in there, but they would just give you a store card, and so we were buying wonderful things. I was like, 'I work really hard. I'll pay this off in increments.' No, you will not."

McCarthy, who dropped out of fashion school to pursue a career in comedy, didn't learn to manage her money properly for several years. "I remember when you could still get a $5 bill out of an ATM and I couldn't get it because [my balance] was under $5. I would never quite have the money for rent, so I would call my mom and dad or my sister and say, 'This is how much I'm short.' They never made me feel guilty, because they knew I wasn't lying around doing nothing. And then I thought, 'I don't want to continue this pattern. I want to be able to pay the phone bill and not panic,'" she says. Eventually, she got a job as a production coordinator, giving her a steady paycheck. "It was the first time I stopped calling my parents...It was an amazing feeling."