How Prince William and Kate Middleton Ensure Their Kids' Lives Remain Surprisingly Normal

The first few hours of the new prince's life were filled with the requisite pomp and circumstance.

Roughly three hours after Kate Middletongave birth to her third heir in the refurbished Lindo Wing of London's posh St. Mary's Hospital, a placard placed on a gold easel outside Buckingham Palace proclaimed the news. By that time, the 8-pound, 7-ounce prince's official page on the royal family's website (in place since March) had been updated and a self-proclaimed Royalist Town Crier had announced the birth of the newborn on the hospital's steps, ending his bell-punctuated announcement with "God save the Queen."

Still to come: Baby's first photo shoot. As they have done with both Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Kate and Prince William will patiently face photographers' flashbulbs and hundreds of flag-waving fans.