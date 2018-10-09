Royal Baby No. 3 Shares a Birthday With All of These Famous People

This royal baby has one seriously star-studded birthday.
Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. The baby is her third child with husband of seven years, Prince William, and her second son after Prince George. The birth was confirmed by Kensington Palace on Twitter just hours after Middleton went into labor earlier in the morning.
The day is a special one for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it is St. George's Day, which celebrates the brave and honorable patron saint of England.
While William and Kate's little boy has his own special day in royal history, the newborn also shares his birthdate with a slate of very special stars, including icons like William Shakespeare and Hollywood legends like Shirley Temple.
Here are some of the famous names and faces you'll certainly recognize:
William Shakespeare
The English poet and playwright is considered one of the greatest writers in history with works such as Hamlet, Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet. While his exact birthdate is unknown, his birth has been traditionally celebrated on April 23.
Halston
The designer revolutionized the way women dressed in the 1970s with his relaxed silhouettes and fabrics.
Shirley Temple
One of the most famous child stars in Hollywood history, Temple was a prominent figure in 1930s and '40s film.
Sandra Dee
The late acting legend was a recurring star on the silver screen for much of the late '50s and '60s.
Judy Davis
The two-time Oscar nominee has been acting in Hollywood for more than 40 years.
Michael Moore
The Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker is famous for works such as Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11.
Valerie Bertinelli
The star has been working as an actress in Hollywood since she was a teenager on One Day At a Time.
George Lopez
Lopez is best known as a beloved stand-up comedian and actor.
John Cena
Before entertaining audiences in comedies like Trainwreck and Blockers, Cena rose to fame in the ring as a professional wrestler.
Kal Penn
The actor has won audiences over with performances in the Harold & Kumar franchise, House and Designated Survivor.
John Oliver
The Emmy Award winner is the beloved host of the longtime hit late show, HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.
Gigi Hadid
The supermodel, mogul and social media maven has been dominating the catwalks and covers of magazines for years.
Dev Patel
The Oscar nominee has been entertaining audiences around the world as an actor since his breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire.
Welcome to the world, little one, on a very special day indeed!