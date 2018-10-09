Royal Baby No. 3 Shares a Birthday With All of These Famous People

This royal baby has one seriously star-studded birthday.

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 23. The baby is her third child with husband of seven years, Prince William, and her second son after Prince George. The birth was confirmed by Kensington Palace on Twitter just hours after Middleton went into labor earlier in the morning.

The day is a special one for a variety of reasons, including the fact that it is St. George's Day, which celebrates the brave and honorable patron saint of England.

While William and Kate's little boy has his own special day in royal history, the newborn also shares his birthdate with a slate of very special stars, including icons like William Shakespeare and Hollywood legends like Shirley Temple.

Here are some of the famous names and faces you'll certainly recognize: