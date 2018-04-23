8 Ways Meghan Markle Can Help Kate Middleton With Her Three Little Ones

Meghan Markle isn't just accepting a royal title when she marries Prince Harry on May 19. She's also adopting the familial title of aunt by becoming kin to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children.

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child, a boy, on Apr. 23 at St. Mary's Hospital in London.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Considering William and Kate have helped welcome Meghan into the royal family, we're sure the Suits star is happy to return the favor by helping them look after their three children. After all, Meghan and Harry may start a family of their own one day. During their engagement interview with the BBC. Harry said the two will "hopefully start a family in the near future."

So, how exactly will Meghan help her future sister-in-law? Here are eight ways Meghan can help Kate look after Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their new royal sibling.