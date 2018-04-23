Kate Middleton Gives Birth to Baby No. 3 With Prince William: It's a Boy!

BREAKING!

Welcome to the world, royal baby No. 3!

Kate Middleton and Prince William have welcomed a third baby into the royal lineage. The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to son on Monday, Kensington Palace confirmed. In the early hours of the morning, Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess had gone into early labor.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz," Kensington Palace announced on Twitter. "The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

The wee one was born at St. Mary's Hospital in London and joins brother Prince George of Cambridge, 4, and sister Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, 2.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the new," Kensington Palace further announced. 

The royal couple's child automatically becomes fifth in line to the British throne, behind grandpa Prince Charles, papa William and Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. (Yes, the new baby jumps uncle Prince Harry in the succession.)

The child's name is set to be announced soon. 

The baby birth's comes just a few weeks ahead of Princess Charlotte's third birthday, which is on May 2, and a few months ahead of Prince George's fifth birthday, which is on July 22.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Royal Christmas Card 2017

Chris Jackson/Kensington Palace/Getty Images

In October, Kensington Palace announced the third baby would be born in April 2018. On Sept. 4, the couple announced the Duchess of Cambridge was pregnant and suffering from acute morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

The baby's expected due date was revealed hours after Kensington Palace announced the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would be making an official visit to Norway and Sweden in early 2018, at the request of the United Kingdom's Foreign and Commonwealth Office. 

Dr. Alan Farthing and Dr. Guy Thorpe-Beeston presided over all three of Middleton's births. Farthing is Queen Elizabeth II's surgeon-gynecologist and obstetrician Thorpe-Beeston specializes in high-risk pregnancies.

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. The monarch has ruled the United Kingdom for more than 66 years. Just a few short days ago, Prince Charles was named Commonwealth Leader after being endorsed by his mother.

The 91-year-old monarch made her comments at the formal opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, which took place in Buckingham Palace.

"It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day, the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949," she said at the meeting. "By continuing to treasure and reinvigorate our associations and activities, I believe we will secure a safer, more prosperous and sustainable world for those who follow us." 

Kate Middleton and Prince William's latest addition to the royal family marks the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. Congratulations to all on the exciting baby news!

