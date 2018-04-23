Macaulay Culkin Doesn't Watch Home Alone on Christmas Like Everyone Else

While the Home Alone movies are holiday favorites for many families, they aren't for Macaulay Culkin.

On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the child star admitted he doesn't watch the classic comedies.

"I don't really watch them all that often," the now-37-year-old actor told Ellen DeGeneres. In fact, the Kevin McCallister character described the movies as "background radiation at Christmas time."

"I've had people want to sit down and watch it with me," he told the host, "which is, like, both flattering and creepy."

If Culkin does catch one of the movies, he tends to think more about his time on set than the plot itself.

"I can't watch it the same way other people do," he said.

He doesn't even make an exception come Dec. 25.

"So, when it comes on—which it comes on, I'm sure, every Christmas, every Thanksgiving—you don't watch it?" DeGeneres asked.

"No, not really," he replied.