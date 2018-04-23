Macaulay Culkin Doesn't Watch Home Alone on Christmas Like Everyone Else

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Apr. 23, 2018 5:05 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
While the Home Alone movies are holiday favorites for many families, they aren't for Macaulay Culkin.
On Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the child star admitted he doesn't watch the classic comedies.
"I don't really watch them all that often," the now-37-year-old actor told Ellen DeGeneres. In fact, the Kevin McCallister character described the movies as "background radiation at Christmas time."
"I've had people want to sit down and watch it with me," he told the host, "which is, like, both flattering and creepy."
If Culkin does catch one of the movies, he tends to think more about his time on set than the plot itself.
"I can't watch it the same way other people do," he said.
He doesn't even make an exception come Dec. 25.
"So, when it comes on—which it comes on, I'm sure, every Christmas, every Thanksgiving—you don't watch it?" DeGeneres asked.
"No, not really," he replied.
Actually, Culkin said he doesn't really leave his house much during the entire holiday season.
"Yes, I definitely don't," he said. "It's my season….It's Macaulay season. I try to go out less and less around that time of year."
One of the reasons is because people still ask the actor to make the classic scared face his character Kevin made in the films. However, Culkin said he declines.
"I've been there, done that already guys," he said. "I'm 37 now, OK mom?"
20th Century Fox Home Entertainment
Culkin said being recognized by his fans is both a "curse and a blessing."
"I can get into any restaurant I want without a reservation," he said. "But while I'm there, everyone's staring at me and all going ‘awwww' the whole time."
Watch the video to see Culkin's full interview.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!