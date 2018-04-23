Kate Middleton Is in Early Labor With Royal Baby No. 3

Now the countdown is really on!

Kate Middleton has gone into labor with her and Prince William's third child, Kensington Palace confirmed with the following statement on Twitter:

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor. The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge."

The Duchess carried out her final public engagements before going on maternity leave in late March, only weeks before her previously announced April 2018 due date. She most recently made a surprise appearance alongside Prince William and other family members at an Easter service inside Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

Multiple sources previously told E! News that Kate's final days of pregnancy were filled with some-well deserved rest and relaxation.