Sharp Objects Teaser Debuts on HBO

In the teaser above, we see glimpses of this small town life, and of Clarkson in all her glory. There's talk of ghosts and some creepy imagery, and several shots of Amy Adams in her car contemplating...sharp objects.

While this teaser really is just a bunch of glimpses, it's more than enough to get us interested. We're fully here for this.

Adams' last TV role was on three episodes of The Office back in 2005 and 2006, but she's also appeared in Smallville, The West Wing, and a 2004 Rob Lowe series called Dr. Vegas.

Flynn is also the author Gone Girl.