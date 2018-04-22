Westworld Season 2 Premiere Finds Chaos After the Massacre

by Lauren Piester | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 8:35 PM

Westworld

HBO

"The reckoning is here." 

After what feels like forever, Westworld has returned to further help us question everything we know and annoy each other with endless theories about what the heck is going on. And while there are some new mysteries afoot, we're kinda not feeling that same sense of wonder we were feeling back at the beginning of season one. 

Without the question of who's a host and who's not and what's the deal with the Man in Black, and with the knowledge that the hosts are taking over, it's a little harder to care...so far. We'll have to see how things go after tonight. 

The premiere picked up just after last season left off, with the board massacre. Of course we first had to get through some dream nonsense from Bernard and Dolores, but then we saw the clean up efforts. Namely, all the hosts were getting executed. Cool. 

Bernard and Charlotte Hale escaped, and while the rest of their group fell into a trap and all got killed, they made it to a secret outpost that Charlotte knew about. That's where Bernard found out that the park has been creepily collecting DNA from all the guests, which weirdly didn't creep us out as much as it should. Everything on this show is so messed up that DNA collection just seems par for the course. 

Bernard also realized he's not doing well and won't be able to stay running for long, but then we see him some time in the future when he meets up with the Delos military, who are investigating the massacre with help from their guns. Bernard says he doesn't remember what happened at the massacre, but when they arrive at a large lake in which a ton of dead hosts—including Teddy—are floating, he claims he killed them all. 

Westworld

HBO

Meanwhile, post-massacre Dolores has gone full Kissin' Kate Barlow. She's ready to kill anyone and everyone in her way, even while Teddy feels a bit uneasy about the whole thing. And similarly, Maeve's also ready to kill, but she's wearing a slick human dress and not riding a horse to do it. She's also got a machine gun, which is cool, and has one of the humans as a kind of hostage to help her navigate the parks in search of her daughter. 

And then there's the Man in Black, who might as well not matter at all. We would not have missed him if he hadn't returned, to be honest, but maybe he'll find something interesting to do in the upcoming episodes. 

So here we are, intrigued by what the heck is happening and is going to happen to Bernard, and how that Park Six tiger ended up by the lake, and what lies beyond this island Westworld apparently inhabits.

Now please pretend we are ending this post with some suitable gibberish about the nature of reality. Thank you. 

Westworld airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO. 

