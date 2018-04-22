Channing Tatum Chills With Arie Luyendyk Jr. at First Public Appearance Since Split

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 7:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Channing Tatum, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Twitter

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Twitter

Life in the single lane!

Three weeks after announcing his shocking split with wife Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum hit up an IndyCar event, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, which was held at the Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham. Surprisingly enough, the superstar was chilling with none other than The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. . Sunday's unlikely appearance marks the actor's first public event since the twosome let the world know that they were parting ways.

The reality star was quick to share images and video of him spending time on the track with the Hollywood star, who was kept a low profile in recent days.

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

The Magic Mike star also took to Instagram to share some images from the day and write, "Crazy fast couple laps in the rain!! Thanks @ariejr! And what an incredibly beautiful track Mr. Barber. Can’t wait to come back here and rip some hot laps."

Arie posted a Twitter video and tagged his fiancé Lauren Burnham, whom he got engaged to after an explosive Bachelor: After the Final Rose two-part finale in March. 

"What's up, Lauren! I am about to do something stupid," said Channing.

"And we wish you were here, obviously," added Arie.

Jenna Dewan

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Meanwhile, Dewan also made her first post-breakup trip down the red carpet this weekend. The World of Dance star dazzled when she attended the St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City on Friday night.

The actress was honored at the 2018 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Humanitarian of The Year.

She donned a floral frock and was noticeably without her wedding ring.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arie Luyendyk Jr. , Channing Tatum , Top Stories , Apple News , , Jenna Dewan
Latest News
Joey Krietemeyer, Antoni Porowski

This Is Not a Drill: Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Is Single Again

Lil Bub, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, April the Giraffe

The PCA Finalists for Animal Star of 2018 Are Just Adorable: Vote for Your Favorite Now!

Jen Harley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jersey Shore Stars Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley's Fighting Turns Vicious Again

Meghan Markle, Royal Wedding, beauty

You Can Finally See Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress IRL

David Bowie, Iman

Iman Says She'll "Never Remarry" After David Bowie's Death

Wicked, Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Ariana Grande

Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth on Why Wicked Is More Relevant Than Ever 15 Years Later

Camila Cabello, Never Be The Same

Camila Cabello Brings the Heat in Her Music Videos: Vote for the Sauciest One of the Bunch Now

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.