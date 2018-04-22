EXCLUSIVE!

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Talk Reuniting on Same Red Carpet 11 Years Later

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 6:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Look what 11 years can do!

On Friday night, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence hit up the MS Race to Erase Gala at the Beverly Hilton and the couple, who dated a decade ago, couldn't stop gushing about reuniting at the very same event 11 years later.

Cheryl joked to E! News, "We're older, wiser—and a lot older."

Last year, E! News was first to report that the dancing queen and the former child actor were dating once again after splitting in 2008. 

While the pair headed down the Race to Erase MS red carpet for the second time, Cheryl said that a typical date night for the couple looks nothing like

The pro dancer said, "Date night is like taking everything off, putting our PJs on and staying up till 4 in the morning and obsessing over Homeland."

The Dance Moms star said that the twosome watched seven seasons of the Claire Danes show in one week. 

Photos

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's Caribbean Vacation

Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke, Race To Erase MS Gala

FilmMagic/Getty Images

Previously, E! News reported that the twosome were very happy in their rekindled relationship.

"Cheryl and Matthew are very serious. They are super happy and have been dating for over six months," a source shared with E! News last year. "They tried to keep their relationship on the down low for several months and were taking it very slow, but now they are extremely serious."

Our insider added, "Cheryl thinks that 'second time's a charm' and she is more in love than ever and Matthew absolutely reciprocates the same feelings."

The couple initially met in 2006 through Matthew's brother Joey Lawrence who was a contestant on the third season of Dancing With the Stars. They dated for about a year before calling things off.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Cheryl Burke , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tiffany Haddish, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tiffany Haddish Proves She's a "Sex Machine" in a Lip Sync Battle

John Mayer, Soft 500 Feature

John Mayer and His "Sub-500" Women: An Attempt at Cataloging His Every Conquest

Royal Pregnancies, Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle

Secrets, Morning Sickness and an Assassination Attempt: The Bumpy History of Royal Pregnancy

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

Yeah, It's Serious: Why Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Considering This Major Relationship Step

2018 Latin American Music Awards Hosts

How the 2018 Latin American Music Awards Made History With More Girl Power Than Ever

Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Daddy Yankee, 2018 Latin American Music Awards, Show

Daddy Yankee Honors Breast Cancer Survivors at 2018 Latin American Music Awards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.