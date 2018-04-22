Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Baby Bump in a Bikini

Just cause she's baby bumpin' doesn't mean it's not time for a day by the pool!

Less than three weeks after announcing that she was pregnant with her third child (and first girl), Kate Hudson is giving fans a peek at her bikini body. On Sunday, the actress hopped on social media to post a photo of herself, laying out in the sun in front of a pool while wearing an itty bitty red bikini.

Along with the photo, the 39-year-old, who is expecting a child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, wrote, "A different kind of beach bod brewing #HeyGirl #Sunday."

The mom of two also added the caption, "#CitrineOnSolarPlexusWatchOut."

According to Chakras.info, the citrine crystal is one of the top five most powerful stones to put on the solar plexus and the "success stone" is used to cleanse and balance, as well as increase personal empowerment and confidence.

On April 6, the actress posted a gender reveal party video that revealed her baby bump and the news that she and her main man were expecting a child together.

The fun-filled video shows she and her family popping balloons that contain smaller pink balloons and pink confetti to discover that she's going to have a girl.

"SURPRISE!!!" she wrote. "If you've wondered why I've been so absent on my social channels it's because I have never been more sick! It's was the most sick first trimester of all my children. Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you've seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying!"

"BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap," she continued. "We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I'm a poppin now! And it's too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way."

Hudson and Fujikawa have been dating for more than a year.

The week before telling fans the news, Hudson said in an interview with The Times, that she'd like to start a family with her boyfriend.

"I'd like to! I'm not done yet. A girl would be fun," she said. "We'll see. We'll see how many Danny wants."

Hudson and Fujikawa actually met when she was 23 and pregnant with her first son Ryder, 14, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Robinson.

After divorcing the rocker in 2007, Hudson dated Muse frontman Matt Bellamy for four years. They share son Bingham Bellamy, 6. The got engaged but called it quits in 2014.

