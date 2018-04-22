Pregnant Kate Hudson Shows Baby Bump in a Bikini

Just cause she's baby bumpin' doesn't mean it's not time for a day by the pool!

Less than three weeks after announcing that she was pregnant with her third child (and first girl), Kate Hudson is giving fans a peek at her bikini body. On Sunday, the actress hopped on social media to post a photo of herself, laying out in the sun in front of a pool while wearing an itty bitty red bikini.

Along with the photo, the 39-year-old, who is expecting a child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, wrote, "A different kind of beach bod brewing #HeyGirl #Sunday."

The mom of two also added the caption, "#CitrineOnSolarPlexusWatchOut."

According to Chakras.info, the citrine crystal is one of the top five most powerful stones to put on the solar plexus and the "success stone" is used to cleanse and balance, as well as increase personal empowerment and confidence.