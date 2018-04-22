Melania Trump, Obamas, Clintons and Bushes Pose for Photo at Barbara Bush's Funeral

First Lady Melania Trump showcased a radiant smile as she joined four former presidents as well as her husband Donald Trump's adversary Hillary Clintonfor a group portrait after former First Lady Barbara Bush's funeral on Saturday.

Former President George H.W. Bush's wife of 73 years died last week at age 92. During her funeral, which took place on Saturday at a church in Houston, Melania Trump was photographed smiling and chatting with former President Barack Obama. The photo went viral, as President Trump has for years criticized the now-former U.S. leader and the current first lady is not often photographed smiling while attending events with her husband.

On Sunday, George H.W. Bush's office released on Twitter official photos from the funeral, taken by photographed Paul Morse. In one, Melania Trump is pictured standing next to Michelle Obama, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former President Bill Clinton, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, who all appear in front of George H.W. Bush. All are smiling.