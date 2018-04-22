Beyoncé Reunites With Destiny's Child Again and Debuts New Looks at 2nd Coachella Show

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 8:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Destiny's Child, Beyonce, Coachella

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé mixed some things up but still brought out some welcome familiar faces during her second Coachella show.

The singer once again brought out Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland for a Destiny's Childreunion onstage on Saturday. The trio performed the same medley as they did at Bey's first Coachella show last weekend—which included the songs "Lose My Breath," "Say My Name" and "Soldier"—but wore sparkling silver outfits this time.

Beyoncé kept her set list the same, performing her solo hits and a few covers alone as well as with returning special guests husband Jay-Z, sister Solange. This time, J Balvin joined the singer onstage in person to perform a remix of his song "Mi gente."

The main difference between Beyoncé's first and second Coachella shows were her outfits, which were all designed by Balmain's Olivier Rousting.

Photos

Beyoncé's Sexy Coachella 2018 Looks

The singer opted for yellow collegiate-style embellished yellow hoodies in her first show; she and her dancers wore pink for her second. She also wore a shimmering pink sweater dress bearing a personalized coat of arms during her performance with Jay-Z.

Jessica Alba attended the show and shared photos and videos.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Coachella , 2018 Coachella , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Maluma, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Becky G, 2018 Latin American Music Awards

Latin American Music Awards 2018 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Julia Michaels, Lauv

This Evidence May Prove Julia Michaels and Lauv Are Totally Dating

Ariana Grande Announces "Sweetener" World Tour After All

Ariana Grande, The Tonight Show

Ariana Grande Announces Sweetener World Tour 2019 Dates

Keltie Knight, LADYGANG

LOL! LADYGANG's Keltie Knight Hilariously Tries to Serenade Ed Sheeran With an Original Song

This Is America, Childish Gambino, Donald Glover

Childish Gambino's Music Videos are Extremely Powerful: Vote for Your Favorite Now

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.