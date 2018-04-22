Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her First Child: Report

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Apr. 22, 2018 7:18 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Pippa Middleton

Flynet - Splash News

It's a Middleton sister baby boom!

As Kate Middleton prepares to give birth to her third child any moment, The Sun on Sunday reports that her younger sister Pippa Middleton, 34, is pregnant with her and 42-year-old husband James Matthews' first child. The family has not commented.

The newspaper said the couple, who wed 11 months ago, told their family and friends the happy news last week after Pippa had a 12-week ultrasound. Their baby is due in October.

Kate, 36, was the first person Pippa told about her pregnancy after James and "could not have been more delighted," the outlet quoted a friend as saying.

On Sunday, Pippa was spotted walking her dogs in London. The rumored mom-to-be wore a jumpsuit that had a strategically placed bow on her midsection.

Photos

Pippa Middleton's Best Looks

Pippa Middleton

Splash News

Kate and husband Prince William are expected to welcome their third child this month.

The new baby will join big brother Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pippa Middleton , Pregnancies , Kate Middleton , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Shares New Pics of "Happy Baby" Stormi Webster

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Summer Friday

Kim Kardashian West Makes North West Proud With New Makeup Tutorial

Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Watch the Avengers: Infinity War Hollywood Premiere Live-Stream

Carrie Underwood, Scars, Face

Every Photo of Carrie Underwood Since Her Freak Accident

Melania Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, Barbara Bush Funeral

President George H. W. Bush Hospitalized for Blood Infection

Sex And The City Movie, Cast

Sarah Jessica Parker on Kim Cattrall: "There Is No Catfight"

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Royal Baby

Why the Royal Baby's Name Hasn't Been Revealed Yet

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.