Jimmy Kimmel's Son Billy Turns 1: How He's Doing a Year After His Heart Surgery

On May 1, 2017, the late night host made a headline-making return to Jimmy Kimmel Livewhen he came out and did his monologue, revealing to the world that at three-days-old his son had had to undergo heart surgery. The YouTube video of the 13-minute monologue has received over 13 million views.

"On Monday morning, Dr. Vaughn Starnes opened his chest and fixed one of the two defects in his heart. He went in there with a scalpel and did some kind of magic that I couldn't even begin to explain," Jimmy explained at the time while trying to hold back tears. "He opened the valve, and the operation was a success. It was the longest three hours of my life."

"This is some place Children's Hospital Los Angeles. I hope you never have to go there, but if you do, you'll see so many kids from so many financial backgrounds being cared for so well and with so much compassion," he explained. "I've been supporting Children's Hospital for years. I had no idea we'd ever wind up there."

Kimmel also made sure to thank his wife.

"Most of all I want to thank my wife, Molly. First of all, for allowing me to have sex with her in the first place," Jimmy joked. "That was huge right there. So few have done that. But also for being so strong and levelheaded and positive and loving during the worst nightmare a new mother could experience. I couldn't ask for a better partner. I'm so happy we had this baby together. I'm definitely getting a vasectomy after this."