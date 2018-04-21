Avicii Honored With Tributes While Police Find "No Criminal Suspicion of Death"

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 1:45 PM

DJ Avicii is being mourned and celebrated publicly across the globe, while police reportedly says there is no evidence of "criminal suspicion" of his death.

The Swedish EDM artist, known for hits like "Wake Me Up" and "Levels," was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday. 28. Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was 28.

No cause of death was given. Sky News in the U.K. quoted a source in Oman's police force as saying that two post-mortem examinations have been conducted and that they "absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion of death." Agence France-Presse also reported that police in Oman have not discovered any evidence to suggest criminal involvement in his death. Avicii's rep has not commented.

His body will be flown home to Sweden this week, E! News has confirmed. Police told People, "He is survived by his parents, two brothers and sister—who are all completely devastated."

News of Avicii's death shocked fans, especially in Sweden and the rest of Europe, where he performed more often.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2018's Fallen Stars

At the 2018 Coachella music festival in Indio, California, Norwegian DJ Kygo performed his favorite Avicii track, "Without You," as the last song of his set.

"Today is a very sad day for music," Kygo told the crowd. "Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration, and he was the reason I started making electronic music. So I don't think I would be on this stage tonight if it wasn't for him and I know he has inspired millions of other producers out there, so I want to end my set tonight with my favorite Avicii song, in honor of Avicii, I want you guys to dance and sing along and let's celebrate the life of a true musical genius."

The festival itself also tweeted a tribute to Avicii, writing, "Thank you, Tim."

In his native country, thousands of fans gathered at Sergels Torg, the most central public square in Stockholm, to pay tribute to Avicii. The group stood for a moment of silence before his music was played and the crowd listened and danced to commemorate his life.

In the Netherlands, Avicii's songs "Wake Me Up," "Without You" and "Hey Brother" were played on the bells of the Dom Tower of Utrecht, the country's tallest church tower.

TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News
