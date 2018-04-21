Abby Lee Miller Speaks Out After Initial Cancer Diagnosis

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Apr. 21, 2018 12:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Abby Lee Miller, Cancer, Hospital

Instagram

Abby Lee Miller has broken her silence after being diagnosed with cancer.

The 51-year-old former Dance Moms star, who left prison late last month, had recently undergone emergency spinal surgery for what was believed to be an infection in her spine. She was soon diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer.

Miller posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of herself wearing a hospital gown and hooked up to an IV.

"So much gratitude and love for those who listened, those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action," she wrote. "So much more I wish I could say......about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for ❤️ #abbyleemiller #abbylee #aldc #aldcla #aldcalways #dancemoms #iwilldance." 

Abby Lee Miller Receives Initial Diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

A rep for Dr. Hooman Melamed, Miller's spinal surgeon, had told E! News that the reality star likely has Burkitt lymphoma, a type of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and that pathology results are still pending. The doctor's rep also said he's unsure if the lymphoma has spread at this point.

Burkitt lymphoma spreads quickly and is usually treated by chemotherapy and radiation.

Miller was transferred from a prison to a halfway house in California last month after spending over eight and a half months in federal prison for concealing bankruptcy assets and not reporting an international monetary transaction.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Abby Lee Miller , Cancer , Top Stories , Apple News ,
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse

American Horror Story: Apocalypse Is Making Us Think a Popular Fan Theory Is Legit

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer Steps Out With a Smile After Confirming Pregnancy

Nikki Bella, Total Divas 806

Nikki Bella Lets Loose With a Hunky Model During a Girls Trip to Miami on Total Divas

Modern Family

Who Died on Modern Family?

Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Cardi B Insists She "Never Did Lipo" While Flaunting Her Abs

Emilia Clarke, Charlie McDowell

Emilia Clarke May Have Just Confirmed Her Romance With Charlie McDowell

Scary Horror Movie Coincidences: Ryan Reynolds, JLH & More!

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.